The victim's parents are residents of the Shil-Phata area in Thane city, hence they approached the police here following which the case was registered on Tuesday

An official on Wednesday said that the Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy studying at a madarsa in Bengaluru, reported news agency PTI.

The victim's parents are residents of the Shil-Phata area in Thane city, hence they approached the police here following which the case was registered on Tuesday, he said, reported PTI.

The victim studied at the madarsa in Bengaluru between August 2024 and January 2025.

The 22-year-old accused used to call the victim to the guest room in the facility where he allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on multiple occasions, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said, reported PTI.

The accused also threatened to kill the victim and his father if he informed about the incident to anyone, the official said.

The boy later informed his parents about the offence.

Based on the complaint by the boy's mother, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the accused under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Minor girl found alone at railway station in Navi Mumbai; probe indicates rape

A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case in this connection and a search is on for the culprits and her family, they said.

The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday, reported PTI.

The police personnel on patrolling duty enquired with her, but she could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family, senior police inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI.

The girl was then taken for a medical test which indicated she had been raped, he said, adding the minor could not provide any information about the offence.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all).

Efforts were on to identify the victim, her family and to nab the culprits, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)