Thane cops register case after woman loses Rs 5 lakh in electricity bill scam

The woman, residing in Thane city's Khopat said the fraudster told her she had an outstanding bill amount & under the pretence of helping her, he cleaned her bank account

Thane city police have registered a case after a woman allegedly lost nearly Rs 5 lakh in an electricity bill scam, an official said on Friday. Per a report in PTI, the woman, aged 52, said that she had received a call on March 19 from a fraudster posing to be personnel from her electricity distribution company.

As per the report, the woman, who is a resident of the Khopat area in Thane city, stated that the caller told her there was some outstanding amount on her electricity bill.

The report added that the fraudster, under the pretext of helping the woman, who is a homemaker, asked her to click on a link sent by him through WhatsApp and stole Rs 4.59 lakh from her bank account.

The PTI report further stated that Naupada police on Thursday registered a case based on the Khopat resident's complaint. However, the police did not clarify why the woman had not reported the crime earlier.

A man from Navi Mumbai has been accused of using bogus job offers to scam 27 people out of millions of dollars. The person allegedly promised the hopefuls jobs at the Reserve Bank of India, according to another PTI story.

Sadanand Bhosale, a 41-year-old resident of Airoli, was reportedly arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly defrauding the complainants out of Rs 2.24 crore, according to the PTI report. They claim that Bhosale persuaded them to sign up with him by saying he could use them to protect the RBI, and he collected the money between September 2020 and September 2021.

The news agency report stated that Bhosale never fulfilled his promises to the complainants about a job or refund and that Kharghar Police filed a complaint against him on behalf of all the victims. According to the PTI report, Bhosale was also accused of violating the Indian Penal Code's provisions of criminal breach of trust and deception.

Unit III of the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch had taken over the probe, a police official told PTI, adding that the complaint gave no hint as to why the case was submitted so late.