Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane crime Cops seize ganja worth Rs 129 lakh one held

Thane crime: Cops seize ganja worth Rs 12.9 lakh; one held

Updated on: 05 February,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police are trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them

Thane crime: Cops seize ganja worth Rs 12.9 lakh; one held

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane crime: Cops seize ganja worth Rs 12.9 lakh; one held
x
00:00

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after seizing ganja worth Rs 12.9 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said, PTI reported.


A crime branch team while patrolling on Monday evening found the accused roaming around in a suspicious manner in Bhiwandi's Millat Nagar locality.


The police intercepted him and recovered 25.96 kg of ganja valued at Rs 12,90,740 from his possession, an official from Nizampura police station said, PTI cited.


The man, a native of Loha taluka in Nanded district, was taken into custody. A case was filed against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

The police are trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them, PTI reported.

Thane crime: Three held with Rs 5.9 lakh ganja

The officials said that the police have seized nearly 30 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.97 lakh during a special drive against the drugs menace in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested three persons in this connection, reported news agency PTI.

On Monday, the police spotted a person hiding near the railway tracks at Ayregaon in Kalyan town.

During checking, 7.06 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.4 lakh was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende said on Tuesday while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Kiran Shah (42), a driver by profession, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, a police team again spotted two persons moving in a suspicious manner near a temple at Chole Gaon and seized 22.88 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.57 lakh, the official said, reported PTI.

The two persons, identified as Sachin More (21) and Sanju Luhar (24), both hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested, he said, reported PTI.

The three accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane crime thane news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK