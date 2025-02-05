The police are trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Cops seize ganja worth Rs 12.9 lakh; one held x 00:00

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after seizing ganja worth Rs 12.9 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crime branch team while patrolling on Monday evening found the accused roaming around in a suspicious manner in Bhiwandi's Millat Nagar locality.

The police intercepted him and recovered 25.96 kg of ganja valued at Rs 12,90,740 from his possession, an official from Nizampura police station said, PTI cited.

The man, a native of Loha taluka in Nanded district, was taken into custody. A case was filed against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

The police are trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them, PTI reported.

Thane crime: Three held with Rs 5.9 lakh ganja

The officials said that the police have seized nearly 30 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.97 lakh during a special drive against the drugs menace in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested three persons in this connection, reported news agency PTI.

On Monday, the police spotted a person hiding near the railway tracks at Ayregaon in Kalyan town.

During checking, 7.06 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.4 lakh was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende said on Tuesday while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Kiran Shah (42), a driver by profession, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, a police team again spotted two persons moving in a suspicious manner near a temple at Chole Gaon and seized 22.88 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.57 lakh, the official said, reported PTI.

The two persons, identified as Sachin More (21) and Sanju Luhar (24), both hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested, he said, reported PTI.

The three accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)