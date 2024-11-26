The fire broke out in a flat on the 16th floor and quickly spread to 17th and 18th floors of the residential building in Kalyan, said an official

A flat on the 16th floor of a high-rise building caught fire in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

The fire broke out in a flat on the 16th floor and quickly spread to 17th and 18th floors of the residential building in Kalyan, said the official.

After receiving the information regarding the blaze, firefighters with equipment and vehicles rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The incident took place at around 6.30 pm, the civic authorities and municipal staff reached the spot following the incident to douse the flames, he added.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, the official said, according to the PTI.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, he said, adding that the investigations were underway, as per the PTI.

Woman, her children rescued after fire breaks out at society in Noida

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her two children trapped on the third floor of a society building in Noida were rescued after a fire broke out on the ground floor of the property, the officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

According to the news agency, the fire, that broke out late Monday at Mayur Gold Apartment in Balaji Enclave Society of Bisrakh area, destroyed as many as six vehicles parked on the ground floor of the building, they said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said that on Monday night, the blaze was caused by a short circuit on the ground floor of the building.

Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were dispatched to the site and the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control after 30 minutes, he said.

During the incident, a woman on the third floor with her two children shouted for help, following which fire department personnel and police safely evacuated them, the CFO added, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

He said that there were no casualties in the incident.

(with PTI inputs)