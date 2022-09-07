Breaking News
Thane court convicts man for harassing minor girl

Updated on: 07 September,2022 03:57 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Thane court convicts man for harassing minor girl

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Thane court has convicted a man for harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to imprisonment for the time he has already spent in jail during the investigation into the case and trial.


The 24-year-old accused has been in jail for two years, seven months and 10 days.

In her order pronounced on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge V V Virkar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the accused, in default of which he will have to suffer simple imprisonment of 10 days.


Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that in July 2018, the accused made advances towards the victim, who was then 12 years old and resided in his neighbourhood in Wagle Estate of Thane city in Maharashtra.

The accused used to follow her and try to talk to her.

The girl's family subsequently lodged a complaint, based on which police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

The judge convicted the man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court said the accused "to suffer imprisonment to the extent of imprisonment already undergone by him during investigation, inquiry and trial."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

