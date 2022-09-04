Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe

Updated on: 04 September,2022 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of Cyrus Mistry, he wrote on Twitter, 'Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations.'

Cyrus Mistry death: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Pic- Hanif Patel


Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday ordered a probe into the accident that killed former Tata sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. Fadnavis said that he has spoken to the state DGP and ordered for a detailed investigation in the matter. Mistry was killed in an accident on Sunday afternoon. 


Fadnavis also expressed grief over the untimely death of Mistry. He wrote on Twitter, "Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations." 


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief over the death of Cyrus Mistry. He wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry."

Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident near Charoti Naka in Palghar district on Sunday, the police said. The accident took place around 3:30pm. He was travelling in his Mercedes car and the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing a flyover on Surya river on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the officials said.

 

