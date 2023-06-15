Thane Crime: Case registered after mob ransacks private hospital in Bhiwandi

A case of assault has been registered against a mob of more than 25 persons in Bhiwandi for ransacking a private hospital after the death of a three-and-half-year-old child

A case of assault has been registered against a mob of more than 25 persons in Bhiwandi for ransacking a private hospital after the death of a three-and-half-year-old child.

According to the police official no arrest has been made in the case yet, said an official of Bhoiwada police station.

A minor girl suffering from fever and weakness was admitted to the private hospital in Bhiwandi on June 12 morning.

"The girl died during treatment on Tuesday night," the official said.

"Soon, a mob of more than 25 persons including the girl's relatives gathered and ransacked the hospital," he said.

"They also manhandled some of the doctors," the official said.

Further probe into the case is going on.

(with inputs from PTI)