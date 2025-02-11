Breaking News
Thane crime: Chain snatcher held in Bhiwandi; Rs 9.28 lakh gold items seized

Updated on: 11 February,2025 01:53 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The modus operandi of the accused was to pose as a policeman, concoct a story to deceive the victims and snatch their gold jewellery, Bhiwandi crime unit's senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said

An official on Tuesday said that the police had arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains from people and recovered valuables of Rs 9.28 lakh from him in the Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.


The modus operandi of the accused was to pose as a policeman, concoct a story to deceive the victims and snatch their gold jewellery, Bhiwandi crime unit's senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.


During the probe into a chain-snatching case, the police received a tip and arrested the accused on February 8 from Vashind in the Shahapur area, he said.


Stolen gold ornaments weighing 116 gm and valued at Rs 9.28 lakh were recovered from him, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The accused was involved in seven cases of chain-snatching under various police station limits in the district, the police added.

Woman raped in Thane district; friends share video on social media

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend while two others filmed the act and shared the video on social media in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, an official said.

According to the police, the assault took place in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi on December 29, 2024, reported PTI.

The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, reported PTI.

He said the two other accused filmed the act and shared it on social media.

The official said the woman lodged a police complaint a month after the assault after the video went viral.

"We have arrested two men and the victim's girlfriend who was part of the conspiracy," senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade said, adding that the trio have been remanded in police custody until February 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

