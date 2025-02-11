Thane crime: Man held for molesting minor girl in Kalwa

The 21-year-old accused, a tailor by profession, forcefully took the girl to his house at Bhaskar Nagar in the Kalwa area on February 8

An official on Tuesday said that the police had arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The 21-year-old accused, a tailor by profession, forcefully took the girl to his house at Bhaskar Nagar in the Kalwa area on February 8.

He allegedly thrust a cloth ball into her mouth and touched her inappropriately, the official from Kalwa police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The girl later informed about the incident to her mother who lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested on February 9. He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Woman raped in Thane district; friends share video on social media

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend while two others filmed the act and shared the video on social media in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, an official said.

According to the police, the assault took place in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi on December 29, 2024, reported PTI.

The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He said the two other accused filmed the act and shared it on social media.

The official said the woman lodged a police complaint a month after the assault after the video went viral, reported PTI.

"We have arrested two men and the victim's girlfriend who was part of the conspiracy," senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade said, adding that the trio have been remanded in police custody until February 12.

(With inputs from PTI)