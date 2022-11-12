Thane Crime: Rs 8 crore fake currency seized by cops, two arrested

The accused had printed the currency notes in an industrial unit at Palghar
Thane police seized fake currency notes
Thane Police have seized fake currency notes of rupees eight crore face value and arrested two persons in connection with it. The accused had printed the currency notes in an industrial unit at Palghar. Cops have launched a manhunt for the third accused who was said to be the kingpin of the racket.
Vikas Ghodke, in charge of Unit 5, Crime branch received a piece of reliable information that two persons carrying fake currency notes will visit Ghodbunder Road on the morning of November 11. The police further laid a trap at Gaimukh Chowpatty, around 10.40 am. Cops spotted a suspicious car (MH-04-DB-5411). They stopped the car. While frisking the car, cops found 400 bundles of fake 2000 currency notes having a total face value of rupees eight crores.
"Both the accused are identified as Ram Hari Sharma (52) and Rajendra Gharat (58). The accused told that they have printed the currency with the help of Madan Chouhan and had come to sell the notes in Thane," said Vikas Ghodke, In charge of Unit 5. "The hunt for Chouhan is on" he further added.
The currency was printed in the commercial gala owned by Ram Hari Sharma in Palghar's Tech industrial estate, with the help of a computer and printer.
According to cops, this was the first attempt of the accused to pump the fake currency into the market.
An offence has been registered against the accused under 489A (counterfeiting currency notes) 489B (Using as genuine, forged, or counterfeit currency notes), 489C (Possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes), and 34 (common intention).