Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane crime Shopkeeper abducted thrashed over loan dispute

Thane crime: Shopkeeper abducted, thrashed over loan dispute

Updated on: 31 March,2025 11:35 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On March 28, five persons allegedly abducted the victim from near his house at Ambivali in Kalyan town and forcibly took him on a motorbike to the lender's office at Bhoiwada in the town

Thane crime: Shopkeeper abducted, thrashed over loan dispute

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane crime: Shopkeeper abducted, thrashed over loan dispute
x
00:00

A group of persons allegedly abducted a 38-year-old mobile phone repair shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district and beat him up following a loan dispute, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.


The victim had borrowed money from one of the accused, but was unable to repay the instalments regularly.


On March 28, five persons allegedly abducted the victim from near his house at Ambivali in Kalyan town and forcibly took him on a motorbike to the lender's office at Bhoiwada in the town, an official from Bazarpeth police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.


The victim was beaten up with hockey sticks, belts and other objects and held captive for about four hours before being allowed to go, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered on March 29 against the five accused under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 142 (wrongful confinement of a kidnapped person), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (criminal act done in furtherance of common intention), reported PTI.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Khadakpada police as the incident took place in their jurisdiction, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Man stabbed to death after argument at wedding function; 2 minors detained

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death at a wedding function in Thane's Shahapur area and his body was dumped in a river, following which two juveniles were detained, a police official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on March 25 in Kajgaon, Shahapur police station inspector Jitendra Thakur said.

"Tractor driver Balu Wagh and one of the detained minors had an argument while dancing at the function. The matter escalated, leading to the minor and his friend stabbing Wagh to death at an isolated place nearby. They dumped the body in Bhatsa river and fled," he said, reported PTI.

"The body was found on March 26, and a probe zeroed in on the two 17-year-old accused. They have been charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The two are now in a remand home in Bhiwandi," Thakur added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime maharashtra Crime News mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK