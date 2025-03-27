Police have intensified security in Thane’s Irani locality following the fatal police encounter of a robber from the notorious Irani gang in Chennai. The gang has a history of chain-snatching and motorbike theft, with past police operations facing resistance from local residents

Security has been heightened in Thane's Irani locality following the killing of a robber from an Irani gang based in the region during a police encounter in Chennai, officials reported on Thursday.

According to PTI, Jaffer Gulam Hussein Irani, a member of the notorious gang known for robberies and chain-snatching, was shot dead by police after allegedly opening fire on them in Chennai on Wednesday. The gang operates out of the Irani Basti in the Ambivali area of Kalyan, Thane district, which has long been associated with criminal activities such as chain-snatching and motorcycle theft.

Authorities have historically faced resistance when attempting to apprehend criminals from the Irani Basti. In several instances, police personnel from Thane, Mumbai, and adjoining areas have been attacked by locals, primarily women, when carrying out raids. Officers have sustained injuries in the past, and police vehicles have been vandalised during such confrontations.

AS PER PTI, an official from Khadakpada police station confirmed that security measures have been reinforced in the area to prevent any potential unrest following Jaffer’s death. Currently, the situation remains under control, although an eerie silence has prevailed in the locality since Wednesday. Jaffer's family has been informed of his demise, the police added.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun stated that Jaffer had concealed a pistol inside a motorcycle used for chain-snatching. When confronted by the police, he attempted to escape and attack them with the weapon. "The pistol was hidden inside the bike," Arun disclosed, adding that Jaffer and two accomplices had abandoned the motorcycle before attempting to flee Chennai after committing the crimes.

A police statement issued in Chennai detailed the events leading to Jaffer’s fatal encounter. Around 2:30 am on Wednesday, while police were escorting him to the Taramani Railway Station area as part of an investigation to recover stolen jewellery and the vehicle used in the crimes, he retrieved a country-made pistol from the motorcycle and opened fire. Despite warnings from officers, he continued shooting, leaving them with no alternative but to retaliate. Jaffer sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the statement noted.

PTI REPORTS that Jaffer, along with two accomplices, Mizammza Irani and Salman Hussain Irani, had carried out a spree of chain-snatching incidents in south Chennai, including in Saidapet, early on Tuesday morning. Within hours, police had intensified vehicle checks across the city, suspecting the involvement of gangs from outside Tamil Nadu. CCTV footage led authorities to the accused, who were caught attempting to flee. Jaffer and Mizammza were apprehended at Chennai airport, while Salman was arrested at Ongole railway station in Andhra Pradesh with assistance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Jewellery stolen during the heists was recovered.

The Irani gang, primarily operating in and around Mumbai, is infamous for crimes across the country. Commissioner Arun remarked that these robbers had gained notoriety over the years for "attention diversion crimes," and their involvement in chain-snatching has now been firmly established. With security on high alert in Thane, authorities remain vigilant to prevent any further escalation of tensions in the area.