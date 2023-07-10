Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Crime Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 14 cr

Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr

Updated on: 10 July,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An offence has been registered against three people in Thane for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 1.4 crore

Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
x
00:00

An offence has been registered against three people in Thane for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 1.4 crore.


According to the police official, three accused including a couple, who ran a firm dealing in contracts of power companies, had approached the victim to become 50 per cent shareholder in the business. The accused also promised profits to the victim.


"The victim invested Rs 1.4 crore in the company between 2018 and January 2023. He realised that he had been cheated when he did not get any returns on his investment and his money was not given back to him," a police official said.


According to the police, an offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered against the accused.

"No arrests have been made so far," the police official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai crime news thane thane crime maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK