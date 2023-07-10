Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr

An offence has been registered against three people in Thane for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 1.4 crore

According to the police official, three accused including a couple, who ran a firm dealing in contracts of power companies, had approached the victim to become 50 per cent shareholder in the business. The accused also promised profits to the victim.

"The victim invested Rs 1.4 crore in the company between 2018 and January 2023. He realised that he had been cheated when he did not get any returns on his investment and his money was not given back to him," a police official said.

According to the police, an offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered against the accused.

"No arrests have been made so far," the police official added.

(with inputs from PTI)