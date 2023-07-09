Breaking News
Maha: Case against 2 persons in Thane for cheating company of Rs 42.6 lakh on pretext of getting MPCB's 'consent'

Updated on: 09 July,2023 12:51 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Police in Thane has registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a private company of Rs 42.6 lakh under the pretext of getting it a "consent" certificate from the Maharashtra Pollution Control board (MPCB).

Police in Thane has registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a private company of Rs 42.6 lakh under the pretext of getting it a "consent" certificate from the Maharashtra Pollution Control board (MPCB).


One of the accused is a former employee of the company which has ready mix concrete plants at various places in the country, an official from Chitalsar police station in Thane said.


The company wanted to get a "consent" certificate from the MPCB for its three units at Deonar (Mumbai), Turbhe (Navi Mumbai) and Kashimira (Thane).


One of the accused, who was then working with the company, introduced its authorities to the other accused claiming he arranged for the MPCB's consent, the official said.

Between September 2021 and April 2022, the company allegedly made a payment of Rs 42.6 lakh to the accused and he got it a "consent" letter from the MPCB, the official said.

When the MPCB officials visited a plant of the company for an inspection last year, they found the "consent" letter was fake and not issued by the pollution regulatory body, he said.

The company on Friday filed a complaint, based on which the Chitalsar police here registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 468 (punishment for forgery) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, the police said. (PTI)

