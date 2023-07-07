Breaking News
BREAKING: Container suffers brake fail in Airoli; at least six to seven vehicles damaged

Updated on: 07 July,2023 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

In a freak mishap, six to seven vehicles got badly damaged as a container's brake failed at Airoli this afternoon. The incident occurred near Rabale MIDC police station; no major injuries have been reported so far

Pic/Anurag Kamble

In a freak mishap, six to seven vehicles got badly damaged as a container's brake failed at Airoli this afternoon. The incident occurred near Rabale MIDC police station, no major injuries were reported so far.


According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at Thane-Belapur road near Airoli bypass when a container trying to take a left turn towards Mulund, suddenly rammed into the vehicles in front of it due to brake failure.


The impact was so severe that all the vehicles got damaged. As of now, no injuries have been reported to the police. 


Rabale MIDC cops had reached the spot within a few minutes of the incident. The driver of the container has been detained and his questioning is ongoing. 

