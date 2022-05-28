Breaking News
Thane Crime: Three held for stealing motorcycles in Bhiwandi; 10 vehicles seized

Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |



There have been frequent complaints about motorcycle thefts in the powerloom town of late, senior inspector Madan Ballal of Narpoli police station said

Reprsentative image


Police have arrested three persons from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra and seized from them 10 motorcycles, which they had allegedly stolen, an official said.

There have been frequent complaints about motorcycle thefts in the powerloom town of late, senior inspector Madan Ballal of Narpoli police station said. "Acting on a tip-off that some persons were coming to sell some stolen motorcycles, the local police laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed two persons as they arrived at the specified spot with the vehicles," he said. The arrested accused were identified as Ranjeet Manicklal Mukhiya (24) and Krishna Sakat (21).




The police seized from them a total of six motorbikes stolen from different areas of the town, he added. In a separate case, a man was found moving suspiciously in a particular area of the town, following which he was apprehended and questioned by the police. Initially, he gave evasive answers, but later admitted that he indulged in motorcycle theft. The accused, Hussain Mastan Sheikh alias Miran (22), was arrested and four motorcycles that he had stolen were recovered from him.


thane bhiwandi mumbai mumbai crime news

