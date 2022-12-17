Thane Crime: Three teenagers missing; kidnapping case filed

“The three children, who reside in Dhavgi locality of Uttan, had gone out to play, but did not return home. Their family members carried out a frantic search, but failed to find them

Three friends, all of them teenagers, from Uttan in Thane district have gone missing. The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons, an official said on Friday.

The boys, aged around 16, have been untraceable since Wednesday evening, he said.

“The three children, who reside in Dhavgi locality of Uttan, had gone out to play, but did not return home. Their family members carried out a frantic search, but failed to find them. After that, they approached the police and lodged a missing report,” said an officer from Uttan Sagari police station under Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate.

An offence under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe is underway, he said.

