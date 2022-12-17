Mumbai: Police on lookout for eunuchs who threatened family in Borivli

Trio allegedly forced way into home day before wedding, swore vengeance on being denied Rs 21k
Photos of the eunuchs that were captured by the complainant; (right) the message scrawled outside the house by the trio
A groom-to-be has sought protection from the Borivli police from three eunuchs who allegedly forced their way into his home and threatened to attack his family on the day of his wedding.
As per the complainant, the eunuchs also abused the family and stripped in their residence on being denied Rs 21,000, which they had demanded in return for their blessings.
No case has been registered as the family is busy with wedding preparations.
The Borivli police are on the lookout for the eunuchs and will be present at the wedding hall as well as the groom’s residence on Saturday to prevent untoward Incidents.
The incident occurred around 1 pm at the Gorai 2 locality in Borivali West on Friday after the eunuchs saw the mandap and lights that had been set up on the complainant’s housing society’s premises.
The man told mid-day, “My father passed away last year and according to our religious principles, if a father dies, the son has to get married within a year or after a gap of five years. A few months back my marriage was fixed and we decided to hold the ceremony on December 17 at Borivli.”
“On Friday, while we were preparing for the Haldi function at home, three eunuchs entered my house. They were not ready to heed anyone and they demanded Rs21,000 rupees for their blessing. I refused as I am the family’s sole breadwinner. I requested them to accept Rs 1,001, but they declined. They then started dancing and reiterated their demand. When I remained firm, one of them started removing their clothes and abusing my family and me. I immediately dialled 100. When the trio saw that I was calling the cops, they fled, threatening to return on the day of the wedding with a knife to teach us a lesson,” the complainant said.
When two constables eventually turned up at the residence, the complainant narrated the incident and shared photos he had taken of the alleged intruders. “They assured us that they will be present in their society in civilian clothes,” the man said.
According to the complainant, though the eunuchs demanded Rs 21,000 initially they later reduced the amount to Rs 11,000 and finally Rs 7,500. They also allegedly scrawled the names Suhana and Gauri outside the house and told the man and his family that they didn’t fear the police as they had contacts in the force.
Senior Inspector Ninad Sawant of the Borivli police station said, “We will give them security and our team is constantly visiting the family. It will carry out surveillance near their residence and wedding hall. We also provided an emergency mobile number to the groom.”