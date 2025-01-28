Based on a tip, the police on Monday intercepted a tempo on a road between Bhiwandi and Kalyan and apprehended its two occupants, senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said

An official on Tuesday said that the police have arrested two persons in connection with several house-breaking thefts in Thane district of Maharashtra and seized from them stolen copper pipes valued at Rs 21.45 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip, the police on Monday intercepted a tempo on a road between Bhiwandi and Kalyan and apprehended its two occupants, senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said, reported PTI.

During enquiry, the police got to know that the duo along with two other persons had carried out house-breaking thefts at different places in Thane, he said.

The police arrested the two persons, aged 31 and 44 and hailing from Vijaypura in Karnataka, and seized the stolen goods from their possession, he said, reported PTI.

With the arrests, the police have detected three house-breaking theft cases in Narpoli and two in Padgha police station limits, the official said.

The search was on for the other accused, the police added.

Transformer equipment of Rs 4.68 lakh stolen in Thane; cops launch probe

Unidentified persons have allegedly stolen oil and copper wires valued at Rs 4.68 lakh from the transformer of a power company in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 22 and 23 at the electrical transformer installed at Kharvai in Badlapur area, an official said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by a representative of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), an FIR was registered on Saturday against unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 303 (2) (theft), the official said. A probe was on into the case.

Two held for theft of autorickshaws, two-wheelers in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons in connection with 17 cases of theft of autorickshaws and two-wheelers, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane of Zone-I Vashi said the police recovered 12 stolen vehicles worth Rs 20.45 lakh from the accused, Ashraf Alam Sheikh (21) and Ramzan Abdulmatin Sheikh (22), both residents of CBD Belapur, reported PTI.

He said the duo was involved in thefts in the limits of the CBD, Kharghar, Kalamboli, NRI (Ulve), Panvel Town, Vashi, Nehru Nagar, Bandra, Panth Nagar and Khar police stations.

Police examined 55 CCTV to zero in on the accused, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)