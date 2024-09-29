On September 21, when the doctor went to his cabin in the hospital located at Vinay Nagar in Kashigaon, he found the room had been burgled and the cash stolen

An official on Sunday said that the police have arrested two former employees of a private hospital and another person for allegedly stealing Rs 21 lakh cash from a doctor's cabin at the medical facility in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

On September 21, when the doctor went to his cabin in the hospital located at Vinay Nagar in Kashigaon, he found the room had been burgled and the cash stolen, he said, reported PTI.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, it was found that an unidentified masked person had entered the cabin and stolen the money, Kashigaon police station's senior inspector Rahulkumar Patil said in a release, reported PTI.

A probe indicated that some known person might have committed the theft, he said.

The police first nabbed a 32-year-old former employee of the hospital from his native place at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on September 24, reported PTI.

During his interrogation, it came to light that the doctor's former driver, aged 28 and hailing from Katihar in Bihar, wore the mask and committed the theft, reported PTI.

The driver and another 34-year-old man from UP, who was also involved in the crime, were subsequently arrested, reported PTI.

The police recovered Rs 18 lakh of the stolen cash from the accused and also seized an auto-rickshaw, the mask and other items used in the crime, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added.

Man held for accidentally firing at his brother in Thane

An 18-year-old man was injured when his brother shot at him accidentally from a firearm in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The victim's brother has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place near a petrol pump on Mumbra-Mahape Road on Saturday morning, they said, reported PTI.

The accused was allegedly handling an illegal firearm when it went off, injuring his brother, an official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he underwent a surgery. He is currently in stable condition, the police said, reported PTI.

Police investigations suggested the accused was linked to a mobile phone snatching syndicate operating in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, the official said, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)