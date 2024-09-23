During this period, some persons allegedly broke into the premises and stole fans, speaker boxes, ladders and computers valued at Rs 61,000, an official from Khadakpada police station said

The police on Monday said that unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a Thane school and stole goods valued at Rs 61,000 from there, reported news agency PTI.

The Walmiki School at Ambivili was closed between September 5 and 14 on account of the Ganpati festival, reported PTI.

During this period, some persons allegedly broke into the premises and stole fans, speaker boxes, ladders and computers valued at Rs 61,000, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

When the Thane school reopened after the holidays, the management found these items missing, the police said quoting a complaint filed by the school head, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint filed on Saturday, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) and 331(2)(3) (house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, they added.

A 22-year-old man attacked an on-duty conductor of civic transport body-run bus with a knife and tried to snatch his bag containing fare collection in Mumbai, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The incident, in which conductor Ashok Dagale (44) suffered grievous injuries, took place at Dharavi in Central Mumbai on Thursday night and the accused, Shaban Khan, was apprehended within four hours of the attack, an official said, reported PTI.

Khan entered the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus between 9.05 pm and 9.20 pm at Dharavi when it was going towards Vikhroli from Pydhonie. He tried to snatch the conductor's money bag which had fare collection, he said, reported PTI.

When Dagale resisted the robbery attempt, the accused took out a knife and attacked him multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, he said.

While getting off the bus, Khan snatched the conductor's mobile phone and fled, according to the official, reported PTI.

Dagle was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

After scanning CCTV footage, police tracked down Khan, who stayed in Dharavi's Kawale Chawl, and apprehended him, and subsequently registered a case against him.

(With inputs from PTI)