The accused is known to the minor girl. The accused raped the girl at knifepoint and also threatened to attack her with acid, Mumbai Police have stated

Mumbai Police have arrested a 60-year-old man from Dharavi on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Jafar Hanif Khan, news agency ANI reported.



As per Mumbai Police, the accused had seen the girl – whose age has not been revealed – alone at her residence. The police added that the accused had entered her house to commit the crime by hiding his face with a mask.



However, the accused's mask came off while committing the crime. The minor girl recognised him and began screaming. Scared of his identity being revealed, the accused raped the girl at knifepoint and also threatened to attack her with acid, the police have claimed. The girl has suffered some injuries owing to the knife, police officers in Mumbai said.



In similar another incident, an 85-year-old man from Malabar Hill in South Mumbai has been accused of molesting his domestic help.



The incident came to light after the 20-year-old woman, who started working for the family on September 9, filed a complaint at Malabar Hill Police Station on Wednesday.



The police registered a case based on her statement but have not yet made any arrests so far. However, a notice has been issued to the accused as per legal procedure.



According to the police, the woman had previously worked in Santacruz for three years but decided to find employment closer to her house. A relative introduced her to the accused's 45-year-old daughter, and she began working for the family.



In her complaint, the woman has alleged that when the accused was sitting at the dining table, she went to the kitchen to get a cloth to clean something. "He then grabbed me from behind and touched me inappropriately," the woman has alleged in her complaint. She further claimed that the accused had followed her to the living room, where he grabbed her again, and kissed her, Mumbai Police officers said.



The woman told the police that after the incident, she informed the accused's wife, who at the time was in her bathroom. The accused's wife reportedly scolded her husband and apologised to the domestic help, the woman added.



Following the complaint, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

(With ANI inputs)