Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane crime Woman five kin booked for kidnapping her husband

Thane crime: Woman, five kin booked for kidnapping her husband

Updated on: 30 September,2024 12:08 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

When the 44-year-old victim stepped out of his house at Punjabi Colony in Ulhasnagar area for some purchases on June 20, the accused caught hold of him and asked why he was not increasing the compensation amount to Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a compromise with his estranged wife

Thane crime: Woman, five kin booked for kidnapping her husband

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane crime: Woman, five kin booked for kidnapping her husband
x
00:00

An official on Monday said that the police have registered a case against a woman, her brother and four other relatives for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.


When the 44-year-old victim stepped out of his house at Punjabi Colony in Ulhasnagar area for some purchases on June 20, the accused caught hold of him and asked why he was not increasing the compensation amount to Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a compromise with his estranged wife, reported PTI.


When the victim expressed his inability to meet their demands, they allegedly abducted him, took him to a dilapidated house and held him captive there till September 28, the official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.


Two persons were posted at the house to ensure the man did not escape and kept him under constant threat of death, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Based on the victim's complaint on Saturday, an FIR has been registered against his wife, her brother and four other persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom) 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5)(common intention), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

Four minor girls escape from shelter home in Thane

Four minor girl inmates have allegedly escaped from a government-run observation home for children in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The girls, in the age group of 13 to 17, hailed from Ulhasnagar (Thane), Uttar Pradesh, Bangladesh and Mankhurd in Mumbai, an official from Hill Line police station said, reported PTI.

They allegedly escaped from the shelter home at around 3.30 am on Saturday, he said, reported PTI.

The facility's authorities searched for them at various places, including Kalyan, Amebrnath and Ulhasnagar railway stations.

After being unable to trace them, they filed a police complaint on Saturday night based on which a case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 137(2) (kidnapping), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the minors, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime ulhasnagar maharashtra mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK