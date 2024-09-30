When the 44-year-old victim stepped out of his house at Punjabi Colony in Ulhasnagar area for some purchases on June 20, the accused caught hold of him and asked why he was not increasing the compensation amount to Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a compromise with his estranged wife

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Woman, five kin booked for kidnapping her husband x 00:00

An official on Monday said that the police have registered a case against a woman, her brother and four other relatives for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the 44-year-old victim stepped out of his house at Punjabi Colony in Ulhasnagar area for some purchases on June 20, the accused caught hold of him and asked why he was not increasing the compensation amount to Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a compromise with his estranged wife, reported PTI.

When the victim expressed his inability to meet their demands, they allegedly abducted him, took him to a dilapidated house and held him captive there till September 28, the official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Two persons were posted at the house to ensure the man did not escape and kept him under constant threat of death, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Based on the victim's complaint on Saturday, an FIR has been registered against his wife, her brother and four other persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom) 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5)(common intention), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

Four minor girls escape from shelter home in Thane

Four minor girl inmates have allegedly escaped from a government-run observation home for children in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The girls, in the age group of 13 to 17, hailed from Ulhasnagar (Thane), Uttar Pradesh, Bangladesh and Mankhurd in Mumbai, an official from Hill Line police station said, reported PTI.

They allegedly escaped from the shelter home at around 3.30 am on Saturday, he said, reported PTI.

The facility's authorities searched for them at various places, including Kalyan, Amebrnath and Ulhasnagar railway stations.

After being unable to trace them, they filed a police complaint on Saturday night based on which a case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 137(2) (kidnapping), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the minors, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)