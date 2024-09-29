Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation raids shop selling plastic items, seizes 500 kg of materials

Additional Commissioner Zamir Lengarekar has also urged citizens to avoid plastic use and warned of strict action against violators

The shop raided by Ulhasnagar civic authorities. Pic/Navneet Barate

A recent raid by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, resulted in the seizure of 500 kilograms of prohibited plastic, the officials said on Sunday.

The crackdown followed a complaint by Saurav Anil Pandey of the Swabhiman Foundation about the illegal sale of plastic in Khemani, sources said.

A shop in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 2 was raided, revealing the sale of plastic bags without the required EPR number, allegedly sourced from Bhiwandi, an official said.

The shop owner was fined Rs. 10,000, despite having been penalized in the past. However, concerns persist as sources allege that local BJP officials are offering political protection to plastic traders, enabling the continued black market trade, the officials said.

Additional Commissioner Zamir Lengarekar has also urged citizens to avoid plastic use and warned of strict action against violators. Despite the recent crackdown, residents demand stronger measures to curb the illegal plastic trade and protect the environment.