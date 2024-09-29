Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Section of wall collapses at BMCs wet and dry waste center in Borivali watch video

Mumbai: Section of wall collapses at BMC's wet and dry waste center in Borivali; watch video

Updated on: 29 September,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Local residents voiced their concerns, stating that this is a critical issue and urged the BMC to prioritise constructing a new wall instead of making temporary repairs

Mumbai: Section of wall collapses at BMC's wet and dry waste center in Borivali; watch video

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Section of wall collapses at BMC's wet and dry waste center in Borivali; watch video
x
00:00

Due to heavy rainfall, a section of the wall at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) wet and dry waste classification center in Shimpoli, Borivali West, collapsed on Sunday morning. This marks the third such collapse in the past three years, raising serious concerns about the wall's structural integrity.





At this center, the BMC separates wet and dry waste after collecting it from residents. Former Corporator Shiva Shetty arrived at the scene and promptly informed the BMC about the incident.

Shiva Shetty stated, "This is the third time the wall has collapsed in the past three years, posing a significant risk to local residents. The foundation has deteriorated considerably. We have also raised complaints with the BMC, urging them to construct a stronger wall."

Local residents voiced their concerns, stating that this is a critical issue and urged the BMC to prioritise constructing a new wall instead of making temporary repairs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

borivali brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK