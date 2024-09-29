Local residents voiced their concerns, stating that this is a critical issue and urged the BMC to prioritise constructing a new wall instead of making temporary repairs

Due to heavy rainfall, a section of the wall at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) wet and dry waste classification center in Shimpoli, Borivali West, collapsed on Sunday morning. This marks the third such collapse in the past three years, raising serious concerns about the wall's structural integrity.

At this center, the BMC separates wet and dry waste after collecting it from residents. Former Corporator Shiva Shetty arrived at the scene and promptly informed the BMC about the incident.

Shiva Shetty stated, "This is the third time the wall has collapsed in the past three years, posing a significant risk to local residents. The foundation has deteriorated considerably. We have also raised complaints with the BMC, urging them to construct a stronger wall."

Local residents voiced their concerns, stating that this is a critical issue and urged the BMC to prioritise constructing a new wall instead of making temporary repairs.