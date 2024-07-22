Mumbai: Three, including two children injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi

Among the injured are a 9-month old girl and a 5-year-old boy, all three injured in the incident were shifted to a hospital, an official said

At least three people, including two children were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Dharavi area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Monday.

Among the injured are a 9-month old girl and a 5-year-old boy, all three injured in the incident were shifted to a hospital, an official said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a section of a wall from an under-construction building collapsed on Monday night, causing injuries to three individuals, including two children.

The officials said that the incident took place at around 7:19 pm and it occurred at Patra Chawl, Laxmi Baug on M G Road near Shiv Sena office in Dharavi area.

The collapsed wall affected an adjacent residential house, leading to injuries to three people.

"A 28-year-old woman, a 9-month-old girl and a 5-year-old boy was injured in the incident. They were shifted to Sion hospital for medical treatment," the official said.

The injured have been identified as Anita Singh, 28, 9-month-old Kiyansh Patwal and Manpreet Singh, 5.

Following the incident the agencies immediately mobilised included BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade, the police, ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an eleven-year-old boy was injured after a part of a balcony of building collapsed in Mumbai's Kemp's Corner area, the officials said on Monday.

According to the civic officials, a portion of the balcony on the third floor of Motilal Mansion collapsed onto the first floor. The incident resulted in injuries to a young boy who has been identified as Shivam Shah.

The child was later shifted to Elizabeth Hospital before the arrival of emergency responders by the local residents.

"The child was given first aid at the hospital and he was later shifted to the Bombay Hospital for further treatment," an official said.

According to the civic officials, the incident was reported around 1.30 pm on Monday.

Motilal Mansion is located at one of the most high profile areas of Mumbai in Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai.

The incident comes days after parts of building collapsed in Mumbai's Grant Road area.

An 80-year-old woman died after part of a dilapidated, century-old MHADA building collapsed near Grant Road West on Saturday morning.

The building was occupied at the time of the incident. Many residents had a narrow escape, running out in the nick of time. Thirteen residents were stranded on the fourth floor and had to be extracted by the Mumbai fire brigade.