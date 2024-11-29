The police stated that the four alleged accused were involved in robbing mobile phones and gold chains. During interrogation, they confessed to committing around 70 such thefts

Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Thane Crime Branch has arrested four individuals accused of snatching gold chains and robbing mobile phones in the Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan areas.

The police have seized 510 grams of gold, 24 mobile phones, and five motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs 50 lakh, from the arrested individuals. "We have apprehended Touif Hussain (21), Mohammad Ali (36), Arbaz Jafari (27), and Suraj Salunke (19). They were involved in petty thefts, primarily robbing gold chains and mobile phones," an officer stated.

Explaining their modus operandi, the officer said, "They targeted both men and women, snatching chains and phones. All four have past criminal records and have confessed to committing 70 such thefts. So far, we have identified 42 criminal cases linked to them. Further investigation is underway."

The accused carried out their crimes by snatching chains while using a motorcycle. "One would ride the bike, while the other would snatch the chains," the officer explained. "They have been committing such offences in Thane, Bhiwandi, Badlapur, and Kalyan. The group was apprehended based on intelligence inputs and technical evidence," the officer added.