Thane: Husband and in-laws booked for harassing woman over girl child

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the husband and relatives of a woman for allegedly harassing her after she delivered a girl child.

According to the police official, no arrests have been made so far.

The complain was filed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old woman said her husband and in-laws had been harassing her since 2017 after she delivered a girl child.

"The accused troubled the woman and would also taunt her over the colour of the skin of her daughter," the official said, quoting the complaint.

"A case has been registered against the woman's husband, her three sisters-in-law and his parents under Indian Penal Code sections, including 498A (cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation)," the police official added.

(with inputs from PTI)