Breaking News
Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains
Unidentified 'rioters' fire in Manipur's Kangpokpi
Barricades from Mumbai Metro project sites removed to ease traffic congestion'
Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur
Fire breaks out in 4 buses in Ranchi, no casualty
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Husband and in laws booked for harassing woman over girl child

Thane: Husband and in-laws booked for harassing woman over girl child

Updated on: 29 June,2023 06:50 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the husband and relatives of a woman for allegedly harassing her after she delivered a girl child

Thane: Husband and in-laws booked for harassing woman over girl child

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Husband and in-laws booked for harassing woman over girl child
x
00:00

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the husband and relatives of a woman for allegedly harassing her after she delivered a girl child.


According to the police official, no arrests have been made so far.


The complain was filed on Wednesday.


The 32-year-old woman said her husband and in-laws had been harassing her since 2017 after she delivered a girl child.

"The accused troubled the woman and would also taunt her over the colour of the skin of her daughter," the official said, quoting the complaint.

"A case has been registered against the woman's husband, her three sisters-in-law and his parents under Indian Penal Code sections, including 498A (cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation)," the police official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
navi mumbai mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK