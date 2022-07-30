Thane: Man accuses 26-year-old youth of having affair with his wife, kills him

The body of Jayesh Walimbe was found on July 22 and probe found that accused Pundalik Walimbe had killed him by administering an electric shock

A man has been arrested for allegedly electrocuting a 26-year-old youth over suspicion that the latter was having an affair with his wife, a Thane rural police official said on Saturday.

The body of Jayesh Walimbe was found on July 22 and probe found that accused Pundalik Walimbe had killed him by administering electric shock, he said.

"The probe began after Jayesh's kin had filed a missing person complaint with Khinavli police. Pundalik has been charged with murder and destroying evidence," he added.

The police have registered case of murder and destroying evidence against accused.

