Thane: Woman eatery owner murdered in Kalyan

The woman owner of an eatery in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has been murdered, a police official said on Friday.

Anubai Shelar (55), who owns an eatery in Govili village, was unreachable on July 26 and 27 when her son-in-law called on her cell phone, the official said.

"A man sent to the eatery to find out more saw Shelar lying in a pool of blood on July 27. A murder case was registered and a hunt is on for the culprits," the Kalyan taluka police station official said.

