A 20-year-old man has been detained in Thane for allegedly luring a 10-year-old girl and pushing her to death from the sixth floor of a residential building. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to decide on additional charges

A 20-year-old man has been detained for allegedly killing a minor girl by pushing her out of a window from the sixth floor of a residential building in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The horrifying incident took place late on Monday night at a 10-storey building in Samrat Nagar, located in the Mumbra area. According to PTI, the accused, a resident of Thakurpada in Mumbra, is suspected to have lured the 10-year-old girl with the offer of toys and taken her to the bathroom of his flat. He then allegedly pushed her out through an open window, causing her to fall into a vertical duct that runs through the centre of the building.

The girl, who did not reside in the building, was discovered by rescue personnel after a group of women heard a loud thud around 11.48 pm and promptly alerted the authorities, as per PTI. Emergency responders from the Mumbra police station, Thane fire brigade, the regional disaster management cell and a private ambulance service rushed to the spot.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, stated that the girl was found lying in the shaft in unclear circumstances. Due to the narrow and confined nature of the structure, a challenging rescue operation ensued. Fire brigade officials eventually managed to retrieve the girl’s body. She was transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where she was declared brought dead, PTI reports.

Following a preliminary investigation, police officials inspected every flat in the building and discovered that a bathroom window in the accused’s flat was open. This is believed to be the location from which the girl was pushed, an officer said.

An FIR has been registered under section 103 (murder) and section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police confirmed to PTI.

The rape charge has not been applied yet. Police officials told PTI that a decision on adding that charge will be taken based on the post-mortem report, which is currently awaited from the government hospital.

