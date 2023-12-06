In her complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said he had extorted Rs 1.1 lakh from her by threatening to post her objectionable photos and videos, and was demanding Rs 50,000 more

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Man arrested for blackmailing woman employer x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing his woman employer Vishal Rathod worked as a ladies tailor at a tailoring shop owned by the complainant In her complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said he had extorted Rs 1.1 lakh from her

On Tuesday, a 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing his woman employer in Thane, police said, reported news agency PTI.

Vishal Rathod, the accused arrested for blackmailing woman employer, worked as a ladies tailor at a tailoring shop owned by the complainant, said senior inspector Kiran Kabadi of Shrinagar police station, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said he had extorted Rs 1.1 lakh from her by threatening to post her objectionable photos and videos, and was demanding Rs 50,000 more, reported PTI.

Rathod was arrested from Mulund area after he allegedly accepted Rs 30,000 as part payment from the complainant and further probe was on, the official said, reported PTI.

In another case, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a monetary dispute, packed the body in a drum and threw it in a forest area in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday and following a complaint by the family of the 32-year-old victim, the man was arrested on Monday, they said, reported PTI.

The couple was married for 12 years and the accused, resident of Titwala area here, used to frequently harass his wife and demanded money from her parents, an official from Kalyan rural police station said, reported PTI.

The woman's family had already given Rs 80,000 to the man. He wanted Rs 2 lakh for buying an auto-rickshaw which they could not give, he said, reported PTI.

The couple quarrelled frequently over this and other issues, reported PTI.

On Sunday, the man allegedly hit on his wife's head with an iron rod and then strangulated her to death with a rope, the official said, reported PTI.

The man then packed the body in a large drum, transported it to a forest in an auto-rickshaw near Ambernath and threw it there, he said, reported PTI.

On Monday, the woman's mother called the man after not getting any response from her daughter, reported PTI.

The man told her that he had killed her daughter and thrown the body in a forest, and that he was already at a police station, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on the information, local police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem, reported PTI.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the police said, adding a probe was on into the case, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)