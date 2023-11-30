Breaking News
Thane: History sheeter held, several chain snatching cases solved

Updated on: 30 November,2023 09:31 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Mohammad alias Salman Karib Shah Sayyed alias Jafri (28) from Ambivali in Kalyan had robbed a 65-year-old woman's 14-gram gold chain on November 8 in Kalwa

Thane police managed to arrest a man for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a senior citizen after tracking him all the way till Nashik, an official said on Thursday.


Mohammad alias Salman Karib Shah Sayyed alias Jafri (28) from Ambivali in Kalyan had robbed a 65-year-old woman's 14-gram gold chain on November 8 in Kalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Ganesh Gawade told reporters.


A probe team led by Senior Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat faced hurdles since the motorcycle used by the accused did not have a number plate and he and his accomplice were wearing helmets.


"After combing areas like Parsiknagar, Kharigaon, Toll Naka, Kalyan phata, Wadpe, Padgha, Vashind, Shahapur, Khardi, and Kasara to Nashik, we arrested the accused from Shahapur on November 21. The man to whom he had given the gold chain, identified as Shabbir Khan, was also held from Igatpuri," he said.

"Khan is a murder accused. We seized gold ornaments worth Rs 4.20 lakh as well as the motorcycle worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Six chain snatching cases registered in Kalwa, Kasarwadavali and Vartak Nagar police stations have been solved. Jafri is involved in at least 14 chain snatching and motorcycle theft cases," Thorat said.

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news

