Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Man arrested for sex workers murder

Thane: Man arrested for sex worker's murder

Updated on: 28 November,2023 10:08 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The woman was found murdered in her room in Hanuman Tekdi area late at night on November 21

Thane: Man arrested for sex worker's murder

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Man arrested for sex worker's murder
x
00:00

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a sex worker in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.


The woman was found murdered in her room in Hanuman Tekdi area late at night on November 21. She had been hit with a grinding stone.


Police formed three teams to search for Akashkumar alias Pappu Devendra Mallik, the suspect in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle at a news conference.


A man, who was accompanying the accused at the time of the incident, was nabbed and he told police that the accused had fled to his hometown in Balasore district of Odisha, the DCP said.

Police got a tip-off that the accused was travelling by the Gitanjali Express and would change the train at Kharagpur in West Bengal.

A police team rushed to Kharagpur and arrested the accused at the railway station after a short chase on November 23, the official said.

A court in Bhiwandi remanded him in police custody till December 1.

Preliminary probe revealed that there was a dispute between him and the victim which led to the killing, the DCP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK