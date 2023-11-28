The woman was found murdered in her room in Hanuman Tekdi area late at night on November 21

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Man arrested for sex worker's murder x 00:00

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a sex worker in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found murdered in her room in Hanuman Tekdi area late at night on November 21. She had been hit with a grinding stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police formed three teams to search for Akashkumar alias Pappu Devendra Mallik, the suspect in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle at a news conference.

A man, who was accompanying the accused at the time of the incident, was nabbed and he told police that the accused had fled to his hometown in Balasore district of Odisha, the DCP said.

Police got a tip-off that the accused was travelling by the Gitanjali Express and would change the train at Kharagpur in West Bengal.

A police team rushed to Kharagpur and arrested the accused at the railway station after a short chase on November 23, the official said.

A court in Bhiwandi remanded him in police custody till December 1.

Preliminary probe revealed that there was a dispute between him and the victim which led to the killing, the DCP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.