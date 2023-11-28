Thane: Two held for beating friend to death in Dombivili

Two people were held in Thane for beating their friend to death in Dombivli area, the police said

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly killed their friend after brutally assaulting him in Dombivli area of Thane in Maharashtra, the police said, according to the PTI,

The police had on Monday recovered a man's dead body dumped near a creek in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday.

The man in his 40s had head injuries and was found dead near a creek in Devichapada in Thane, an official said.

The deceased was later identified as Somnath Shinde, he said.

The police zeroed in on Somnath Shinde's friends- Yogesh Dongre, Vilan Tawre and Deepak Karkade, who were allegedly consuming alcohol with him on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the official said, as per the PTI.

The accused allegedly beat Somnath Shinde to death following a quarrel and dumped his body near the creek, he said.

The police have arrested Yogesh Dongre and Vilan Tawre and are on the lookout for the third suspect, who reportedly absconded after the murder, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man whose body was found in a decomposed state in the bushes along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The police arrested two accused, both aged 30, on Sunday and are on the lookout for a juvenile involved in the crime that occurred on November 8, the official said.

A body was found in a severely decomposed state in the bushes near Bafna bridge on the highway on November 22. Following a probe, the victim was identified as Lavesh Ramesh Mali, a resident of Kaman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said, as per the PTI.

A case of murder was registered and during the probe, it was found that the victim was reported missing on November 8, he said.

Investigations have revealed that the victim was a drug addict and on the day of the incident, he had taken an autorickshaw belonging to one of the accused and rammed it into a dumper truck, the official said.

Later that night, three accused and a fourth person who was present at the scene consumed drugs with the victim, bludgeoned him to death with a stone and dumped his body at an isolated place, he said.

