Four people were arrested by the Thane Police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a builder, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Four held for cheating builder of Rs 40 lakh in Thane district x 00:00

Four people were arrested by the Thane Police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a builder, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The police said that the officials apprehended four persons in connection with the case of cheating a builder of Rs 40 lakh and arrested the complainant for illegal possession of firearms, an official said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case of cheating came to light after officials of the anti-extortion cell (AEC) intercepted the car of builder Surendra Patil (50) on November 25 and recovered two unlicensed pistols and seven cartridges, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said, according to the PTI.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against the builder, he said.

During the interrogation, Surendra Patil revealed that he had gone to a farmhouse in Dombivili after four persons allegedly promised to give him counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1.6 crore if he gave them Rs 40 lakh.

Surendra Patil claimed that he had carried the unlicensed weapons with him for protection, the official said.

At the farmhouse, some accused posing as policemen raided the farmhouse and snatched the bag containing Rs 40 lakh from Surendra Patil before fleeing the scene, he said.

After the revelation, the police registered a cheating case and launched a probe, the official said.

The police teams were formed, and four accused who fled with the cash were apprehended from Bhiwandi in Thane on November 26, senior inspector Shekar Bhagde said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Thane Police have managed to recover Rs 14.35 lakh from the accused, he said.

The Thane Police have arrested four persons who were identified as Swapnil Dashrath Jadhav (26), Adesh Motiram Bhoir (35), Sachin Baban Jadhav (35) and Akshay Tukaram Gaikwad (30) in the cheating case, the official said.

Four people had been earlier booked for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 40 lakh in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The news agency reported, the suspects reportedly promised the victim they could give him counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1.6 crore if he gave them Rs 40 lakh, the Manpada police station official said.

"Between November 20 and 25, the accused first took Rs 1 lakh from him and then another Rs 39 lakh in a farmhouse. At the same time, other accused posing as policemen carried out what they claimed was a raid and confiscated all the money," he said, as per the PTI

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!