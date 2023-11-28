Maharashtra: Man found dead with head injuries in Thane, probe launched

A man was found dead with head injuries near a creek in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said

A man was found dead with head injuries near a creek in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the body of a man in his 40s was found by the side of a creek in Devichapada in Dombivili in Thane on Monday morning, an official said.

A team from the Vishnu Nagar police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital, he said, adding that the body bore injuries on the head and face.

The police suspect that some unidentified persons killed the man and dumped his body by the side of the creek. A probe is underway, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 20-year-old woman who was reportedly undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly killed herself by hanging in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday. The Indian Navy will conduct an inquiry into the death of a 20-year-old woman trainee who reportedly killed herself in her hostel room in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The Defence PRO, in an official statement on Tuesday said, "Regret to inform the unfortunate incident of unnatural death of Aparna V Nair, Agniveer Logistics (F&A), age 20, at INS Hamla, Mumbai on 27 Nov 23. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Indian Navy extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburbs of Malad, an official said.

The Malwani police in Mumbai have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

She allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, sources said on Tuesday.

The Agniveer is a term used for soldiers recruited under the Agnipath Scheme. The scheme was announced by the Indian Government on June 14, 2022.

(with PTI inputs)

