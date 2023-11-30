Thane: Around 200 persons held for unauthorised travel in reserved compartments

The special drive was conducted by the Railway Protection Force on Wednesday during evening peak hours

Representational Image

Action was taken against 311 persons for violation of various provisions of the Indian Railway Act in the district during a single evening, an official release said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The special drive was conducted by the Railway Protection Force on Wednesday during evening peak hours, reported PTI.

As many as 197 persons were detained for unauthorised entry in reserved compartments, 99 person were detained for trespassing inside railway premises and 13 persons were detained for hawking and begging, reported PTI.

The culprits were prosecuted before the Kalyan railway magistrate through video conference and a total fine of Rs 46,950 was recovered, reported PTI.

In another incident, as many as 90 passengers on board a special train between Chennai and Palitana suffered from food poisoning, railway officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment. The train left for its onward journey after 50 minutes, they said, reported PTI.

The 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, reported PTI.

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he said, reported PTI.

The food consumed by the passengers was prepared in the pantry car, he said, reported PTI.

"Around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of nausea, loose motions and headache," the official said, reported PTI.

At Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board, he said, reported PTI.

"The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable," the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is building the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, has said that 100 kilometres of viaducts and 230 kilometres of pier work had been completed for the ambitious project, reported PTI.

The milestone of construction of 100 km of viaducts has been achieved through launching of 40-metre long 'full span box girders' and 'segmental girders', the NHSRCL said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw uploaded a video on X to give information about the feat, reported PTI.

According to the NHSRCL, the viaducts include bridges over six Gujarat rivers, namely Par and Auranga in Valsad district, as well as Purna, Mindhola, Ambika and Venganiya in Navsari district, reported PTI.

"The first girder of the project was launched on November 25, 2021, while the first kilometre of viaduct was ready in six months on June 30, 2022. It achieved construction of 50 kilometres of viaduct on April 22, 2023 and, thereafter, in six months 100 kilometres of viaduct were completed," the NHSRCL said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)