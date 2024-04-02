Thane man booked for attempted murder for attacking wife with knife during fight

The Thane man ran away from his home in Dombivli after he attacked his wife with a knife on Monday.

Police in the Thane district of Maharashtra have registered an attempted murder case against a 53-year-old man who they say used a knife to strike his wife during a fight at their Dombivili home, reported PTI.

According to the report, the Thane man ran away from the site after the incident on Monday. His 47-year-old spouse is presently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital after suffering a serious stomach injury.

In their son's complaint, the pair claimed that their frequent disagreements were caused by the husband's suspicions about his wife's activities on her phone, the PTI report further stated.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder). The incident is still being looked into, a police official told the news agency.

Reportedly, in another incident from Thane district, six teenagers have been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly attacking two younger brothers after a fight broke out over a game on their phones.

The incident happened on March 30 in the Kashigaon, Bhayander region, and on Tuesday the victims' father—a local auto-rickshaw driver—filed a police complaint.

One of the younger siblings and his friend got into a fight when they disagreed, according to the Kashigaon police's FIR. The friend later returned with five other young people, and it was stated that they beat the siblings, who were 12 and 14 years old, using foul language and insulting comments about their gods.

Based on the complaint, the police have filed a case against the six minors under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including encouraging animosity between groups, intentionally hurting someone for personal gain, causing intentional offence to cause disturbance and criminal intimidation.

Another PTI report stated that a man from Kamathipura was beaten up and later arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl inside a suburban train, according to a police official.

The incident occurred on Saturday night between Dadar and Andheri stations on the Western line. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Noor Ahmed Sagir Ahmed, was apprehended by authorities on Monday, stated an official from the Bandra railway police station, the PTI report stated.

Ahmed has been charged with molestation and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the report added.

