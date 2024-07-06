Breaking News
KEM staffers make paper plates out of patient reports; notice issued
Mumbai: Construction worker injured in cylinder blast after fire in shanty
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Thane: Man booked for setting ablaze live-in partner; woman severely injured
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Man booked for setting ablaze live in partner woman severely injured

Thane: Man booked for setting ablaze live-in partner; woman severely injured

Updated on: 06 July,2024 10:14 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 32-year-old woman is recuperating in a hospital

Thane: Man booked for setting ablaze live-in partner; woman severely injured

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article
Thane: Man booked for setting ablaze live-in partner; woman severely injured
x
00:00

A man was booked for allegedly setting ablaze his live-in partner after a quarrel in Thane's Wagle Estate area, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.


As per the PTI report, the 32-year-old woman is recuperating in a hospital, while senior inspector Shivaji Gaware of the Wagle Estate police station said that a FIR was registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for an act committed with the knowledge that it could cause death.


According to the news agency report, the official said, "The woman had separated from her husband some years ago and was living with the accused. He, however, went to his native village and got married, which enraged the victim. On July 5, during an argument over this, she poured kerosene over herself in anger. The accused threw a lighted match on her, causing her severe burns."


Further investigation into the case is underway, the police official informed PTI.

Drunk man attempts to set two cops on fire; arrested

A man in an intoxicated state allegedly attempted to set a policewoman and her colleague on fire in Pune city, police told PTI on Saturday.

According to the PTI report, the police have arrested the accused, identified as Sanjay Fakira Salve, for the incident that took place near Vishrambaug police station on Friday evening, an official said.

Talking to the PTI reporters, assistant police inspector Shailaja Jankar said, "We were taking action against some drunk drivers, and the accused was one of them."

Jankar added, "We requested him to cooperate with us, but he started arguing. He requested to step outside and brought a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on a constable and me," reported PTI.

The accused took a lighter from his pocket, but other personnel managed to overpower him, she told PTI.

Salve has been reportedly booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news Crime News thane thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK