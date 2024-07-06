The 32-year-old woman is recuperating in a hospital

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Thane: Man booked for setting ablaze live-in partner; woman severely injured x 00:00

A man was booked for allegedly setting ablaze his live-in partner after a quarrel in Thane's Wagle Estate area, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the 32-year-old woman is recuperating in a hospital, while senior inspector Shivaji Gaware of the Wagle Estate police station said that a FIR was registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for an act committed with the knowledge that it could cause death.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the news agency report, the official said, "The woman had separated from her husband some years ago and was living with the accused. He, however, went to his native village and got married, which enraged the victim. On July 5, during an argument over this, she poured kerosene over herself in anger. The accused threw a lighted match on her, causing her severe burns."

Further investigation into the case is underway, the police official informed PTI.

Drunk man attempts to set two cops on fire; arrested

A man in an intoxicated state allegedly attempted to set a policewoman and her colleague on fire in Pune city, police told PTI on Saturday.

According to the PTI report, the police have arrested the accused, identified as Sanjay Fakira Salve, for the incident that took place near Vishrambaug police station on Friday evening, an official said.

Talking to the PTI reporters, assistant police inspector Shailaja Jankar said, "We were taking action against some drunk drivers, and the accused was one of them."

Jankar added, "We requested him to cooperate with us, but he started arguing. He requested to step outside and brought a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on a constable and me," reported PTI.

The accused took a lighter from his pocket, but other personnel managed to overpower him, she told PTI.

Salve has been reportedly booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)