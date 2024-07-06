Breaking News
Pune: Drunk man attempts to set two cops on fire; arrested

Updated on: 06 July,2024 05:42 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

The accused pooured a bottle of petrol on the cops and took a lighter from is pocket

Pune: Drunk man attempts to set two cops on fire; arrested

Representative Image. File Photo

Pune: Drunk man attempts to set two cops on fire; arrested
A man in an intoxicated state allegedly attempted to set a policewoman and her colleague on fire in Pune city, police told PTI on Saturday.


The police have reportedly arrested the accused, identified as Sanjay Fakira Salve, for the incident that took place near Vishrambaug police station on Friday evening, an official said.


Talking to the PTI reporters, assistant police inspector Shailaja Jankar said, "We were taking action against some drunk drivers, and the accused was one of them."


Jankar added, "We requested him to cooperate with us, but he started arguing. He requested to step outside and brought a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on a constable and me."

The accused took a lighter from his pocket, but other personnel managed to overpower him, she told PTI.

Salve has been reportedly booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against five civic officials in Thane city, Maharashtra, for allegedly forging documents to implicate a man in a false case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) told PTI on Saturday.

Inspector Vijay Kawle told PTI that the ACB's Thane unit on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against five staffers of the Thane Municipal Corporation under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other acts.

The accused officials allegedly forged and fabricated fake documents and submitted them in court to implicate a man in false cases for monetary gains, inspector Kawle told PTI.

The matter is being investigated, and no arrests have been made so far, the official said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a 25-year-old construction worker has been reportedly injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded on Saturday morning, following a fire at a shanty in the Santacruz West area, police said.

The incident occurred in Ambewadi locality on Golibar Road, an official told PTI.

He said, "A fire broke out in a shanty meant for workers at a construction site. Those present there started dousing flames, but a cylinder exploded suddenly."

According to the police official, the construction worker suffered injuries in the mishap, as reported by PTI.

On being alerted, a water tanker and an ambulance were reportedly rushed to the spot. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

pune pune news news maharashtra India news

