Maharashtra monsoon session: 65 deaths occurred in 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in last 3 years, says Eknath Shinde

Amid ongoing Maharashtra monsoon session, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday informed the state legislative council that 13,000 incidents of fire occurred in Mumbai in the last three years, which claimed the lives of 65 persons, reported news agency PTI.

He gave this information in a written response to a query by Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap in the ongoing Maharashtra monsoon session.

"Till January this year, there have been 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in the last three years, which caused the death of 65 persons and injured 473. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted fire safety audits of 1,270 buildings with the government finding deficiencies in 278 structures," Eknath Shinde said in his reply, reported PTI.

The BMC has submitted a report indicating that the deficiencies in 278 buildings that were identified in the earlier survey have since been addressed, reported PTI.

The chief minister also stressed that it was mandatory to have fire evacuation lifts in building exceeding a height of 70 metres.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the age limit for the state government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women, has been increased to 65 years, reported PTI.

Speaking during a discussion in the legislative assembly, the chief minister said the condition regarding women whose families own government land has been removed, reported PTI.

The scheme, announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, reported PTI.

Shinde said the age limit of beneficiaries has been increased to 65 years instead of the earlier 60, while the eligibility criterion for women whose families own agricultural land was scrapped.

Shinde accused the opposition of spreading false narratives against the government.

"You can't fool people all the time," he said, reported PTI.

He asked beneficiary women not to pay bribes to officials to get themselves registered for the scheme.

"If someone asks for money, lodge a complaint and the concerned official will be suspended," the chief minister said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)