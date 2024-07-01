Breaking News
CM Eknath Shinde on completion of 2 years of Mahayuti govt: 'Did a lot of work'

Updated on: 01 July,2024 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
CM Eknath Shinde, speaking to ANI, also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental efforts and stated that Maharashtra will support him.

CM Eknath Shinde on completion of 2 years of Mahayuti govt: 'Did a lot of work'

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

CM Eknath Shinde on completion of 2 years of Mahayuti govt: 'Did a lot of work'
As the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra marks its second year in office, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Sunday that great progress has been made in a variety of sectors, including highways and metros. Shinde, speaking to ANI, also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental efforts and stated that Maharashtra will support him.


Additionally, CM Shinde criticised the Congress party, saying that the work PM Modi has done in the last decade is greater than what the Congress did in the previous 50-60 years.


CM Shinde told ANI, "Two years is actually very little but the Mahayuti government did a lot of work. The works that were stopped by Maha Vikas Aghadi, whether they were metro or road projects, have been resumed. We have also reopened the Marathwada grid that was closed by them. People want us to be in power because we are the government of the common people. 2 years have been completed and we have done a lot of work."


Shinde expressed his optimism for Modi's third term, saying, "The work PM Modi had done in the last 10 years, the Congress government couldn't do that kind of work even in 50-60 years. In the last 10 years, the extent of development in India has increased, our country's fame has increased across the world and India has become proud all over the world only due to PM Modi."

Shinde continued, "Now the world listens when India speaks. This has occurred only due to the hard work of Modi Ji. He has dedicated his life to the country. In my life, I have seen Modi Ji as the first such Prime Minister who hadn't taken any leave."

CM Shinde, further speaking about Modi 3.0 said, "Now he (Narendra Modi) has become the PM for the 3rd time, and in all those last years, he has brought the economy of the country to the 5th position from the 11th. Now, I have faith that during his 3rd regime, our economy will become the 3rd largest in the world and we will achieve the mark of a 500 trillion-dollar economy. He will make our country a global power and for this purpose, Maharashtra will also contribute to it."

CM Shinde elaborated and said that Maharashtra will help PM Modi strengthen his hands because he has a "vision for development" and added, "He (PM Modi) focuses only on the agenda of 'development-development-development.' I believe that in the upcoming five years, our country will grow so massively that even the world has to see."

