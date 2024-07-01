CM Eknath Shinde on completion of 2 years of Mahayuti govt: 'Did a lot of work'

CM Eknath Shinde, speaking to ANI, also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental efforts and stated that Maharashtra will support him.

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

As the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra marks its second year in office, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Sunday that great progress has been made in a variety of sectors, including highways and metros. Shinde, speaking to ANI, also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental efforts and stated that Maharashtra will support him.

Additionally, CM Shinde criticised the Congress party, saying that the work PM Modi has done in the last decade is greater than what the Congress did in the previous 50-60 years.

CM Shinde told ANI, "Two years is actually very little but the Mahayuti government did a lot of work. The works that were stopped by Maha Vikas Aghadi, whether they were metro or road projects, have been resumed. We have also reopened the Marathwada grid that was closed by them. People want us to be in power because we are the government of the common people. 2 years have been completed and we have done a lot of work."

#WATCH | On opposition's allegations of corruption on his govt, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Since the time our Mahayuti govt has formed, they (opposition) have not been able to digest the fact that a new govt is in place. We have decided to answer to their allegation with… pic.twitter.com/tLrEMGURUU — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Shinde expressed his optimism for Modi's third term, saying, "The work PM Modi had done in the last 10 years, the Congress government couldn't do that kind of work even in 50-60 years. In the last 10 years, the extent of development in India has increased, our country's fame has increased across the world and India has become proud all over the world only due to PM Modi."

Shinde continued, "Now the world listens when India speaks. This has occurred only due to the hard work of Modi Ji. He has dedicated his life to the country. In my life, I have seen Modi Ji as the first such Prime Minister who hadn't taken any leave."

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, " 2 years is actually very less but Mahayuti govt did a lot of work. The works that were stopped by MVA, whether it is of metro or road...we have resumed all that work...people want us to be in power because we are the govt of common… pic.twitter.com/cJywWge3x4 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

CM Shinde, further speaking about Modi 3.0 said, "Now he (Narendra Modi) has become the PM for the 3rd time, and in all those last years, he has brought the economy of the country to the 5th position from the 11th. Now, I have faith that during his 3rd regime, our economy will become the 3rd largest in the world and we will achieve the mark of a 500 trillion-dollar economy. He will make our country a global power and for this purpose, Maharashtra will also contribute to it."

#WATCH | On Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena -UBT in Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Shiv Sena voters voted for the bow & arrow, the real Shiv Sena...This will also show in the Assembly elections...The public has shown them their place...They lost their right to talk… pic.twitter.com/VD0DL1LgQI — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

CM Shinde elaborated and said that Maharashtra will help PM Modi strengthen his hands because he has a "vision for development" and added, "He (PM Modi) focuses only on the agenda of 'development-development-development.' I believe that in the upcoming five years, our country will grow so massively that even the world has to see."