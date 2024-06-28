Sops-heavy budget with eye on polls

Rs 6.5 lakh crore outlay includes allowance for women, stipends for the youth and several farmers-friendly allocations

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. File Pic

In election mode, the Mahayuti government came out with a supplementary budget with sops and welfare schemes for various sections of society, which could impact the electoral outcome, on Friday. Finance minister Ajit Pawar, who represented the joint approach of the three-party government, announced an electricity bill waiver for farmers, the Madhya Pradesh-like Ladki Bahin (beloved sister) scheme for women and a training programme for 10 lakh youth, under which they will get a monthly stipend of R10,000, among many other benefit schemes.

The budget showed a revenue deficit of Rs 20,051 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 1,10,355 crore. It projected revenue receipts of R4,99,463 crore and revenue expenditure of R 5,19,514 crore.

Mumbai fuel prices cut

The value-added tax on diesel and petrol in the Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal limits was reduced to bring prices on a par with the rest of Maharashtra. The price of petrol per litre in the

areas of these municipal corporations will be cheaper by approximately 65 paise and that of diesel by approximately R2.07 per litre, said Pawar.

“It is essential to bring uniformity in the value-added tax on diesel and petrol to provide relief to the common citizens as well as the industry and trade sectors. Hence it is proposed to reduce the current tax on diesel from 24 per cent to 21 per cent in the areas of municipal corporations of Brihanmumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Also, the current tax rate on petrol is 26 per cent plus R5 and twelve paise per litre, which is now proposed to be reduced to 25 per cent plus R5 and twelve paise per litre," he added.

For women

The CM's Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will give eligible women between 21 and 60 years of age

Rs 1,500 per month. The annual outlay is Rs 46,000 crore every year. The amount may increase later. Shubh Mangal Samuhik Nondanikrut Vivah (mass marriage) scheme’s subsidy has been increased from R10,000 to R25,000 per bride. For breast and cervical cancer screenings, R78 crore for equipment and materials will be given to all health sub-centres. Children and pregnant women will not be charged for using state-run ambulances.

Eligible households will be provided with direct financial help to buy three free-of-cost LPG cylinders every year under the CM’s Annapurna Yojana. The purpose is to save the women of 52,16,412 families the trouble of using conventional fuel for cooking. About 10,000 jobs will be created for women under the Aai Yojana. Women entrepreneurs in the tourism sector will avail of interest reimbursement on loans up to R15 lakh.

The government has mooted a scheme to offer 100 per cent reimbursement of education fees and examination fees to other backward classes and economically weaker section girls. The cap for family income is R8 lakh. This decision will benefit around 2,05,499 girls and need R2,000 crore every year.

For farmers

The CM’s Baliraja Vij Savlat Yojana will provide free electricity to agriculture pumps up to 7.5 horsepower capacity. The government will spend Rs 14,761 crore on the subsidy, which will benefit 44.06 lakh farmers.

Farmers have been given compensation when their crop gets damaged due to natural calamities. The limit for assistance has been increased to three hectares instead of two. The aid will be given at a higher rate than the State Disaster Response Fund criteria.

“In the ongoing farm loan waiver scheme, 14.33 lakh farmers who regularly repaid their crop loans have been paid Rs 5,190 crore as an incentive and the rest of the amount will be distributed expeditiously,” said Pawar, adding that every village will have a warehouse of its own in the future. The DCM also announced R5,000-per-hectare assistance to cotton and soybean farmers and a subsidy for onion producers. Milk producers will continue to get a grant of Rs 5 per litre. Compensation for those killed by wild animals has been increased from R20 lakh to R25 lakh. Crop damage compensation has been increased from R25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Irrigation projects in Vidarbha and western Maharashtra have been expedited. Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis’s flagship water conservation programme Jalayukt Shivar has been given Rs 650 crore.

For youth

The CM’s Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana will train 10 lakh youths yearly and give them a stipend of up to Rs 10,000 per month. The government will provide Rs 10,000 crore every year for this. Various schemes for skill development will be taken up in association with the World Bank.

Centres of Excellence will be created in technical education institutions in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Karad and Avasari Khurd in Pune.

Minority community students will get scholarships for foreign education from 2024-25. Accommodation allowance to students for higher education has been increased from Rs 38,000 to Rs 60,000.

For weaker sections

Monthly aid under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana and Shravanbal Seva Rajya Nivruttivetan Yojana has been increased from Rs 1,000 to R1500. Adequate provision of funds will be made for newly created as well as existing corporations for Divyang persons who have been given electric vehicles.

Pawar announced that the ‘third gender’ option had been made available in the recruitment process by the government and public authorities. “This will make it easier for the third-gender community to take advantage of schemes,” he said.

For infrastructure

On the infrastructure front, another 37 km of Metro rail length will be operational this financial year.

The Sewri-Worli link road project will be completed by the end of December 2025 while the 13.45-km Thane Coastal Road from Balkum to Gaimukh, whose cost is Rs 3,364 crore, is expected to be completed by May 2028.

For heritage and tourism

World Heritage Site status has been sought from UNESCO for 12 forts dating to the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Proposals will also be sent for Katal Shilpe in Konkan, Pandharpur Wari, Dahihandi Utsav and Ganeshotsav.

The government has decided to hold an annual Shivrajyabhishek (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation) ceremony at Raigad fort.

The seasonal religious flavour was boosted with financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for the main dindi (procession) that warkaris take to Pandharpur. The annual celebration of the deity of masses, Vithoba (Vitthal) has been sent to UNESCO for world heritage nomination, said Pawar. A separate corpus of Rs 37 crore was earmarked for the management of the wari that began this week from various places.

A submarine project of international stature will be set up in Vengurla in Sindhudurg at an estimated cost of Rs 66 crore. The Western Ghat area of Satara district will be made tourist-worthy with an integrated tourism development plan worth Rs 381.56 crore. Malshej Ghat will have a modern viewing gallery.

A plan will be prepared to develop temple premises at Nevasa where Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj had recited the immortal Dnyaneshwari. A state-of-the-art international convention centre will be set up near the Rajaram lake in Kolhapur city.