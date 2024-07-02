Ladki Bahin scheme: Maharashtra govt raises age cap to 65 years, drops agri land condition

The CM Shinde said that the condition regarding women whose families own government land has been removed

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the age limit for the state government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women, has been increased to 65 years, reported the PTI.

Speaking during a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the CM Shinde said that the condition regarding women whose families own government land has been removed.

The scheme, announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

CM Shinde said the age limit of beneficiaries has been increased to 65 years instead of the earlier 60, while the eligibility criterion for women whose families own agricultural land was scrapped.

CM Shinde accused the opposition of spreading false narratives against the government.

"You can't fool people all the time," he said.

CM Shinde asked beneficiary women not to pay bribes to officials to get themselves registered for the scheme.

"If someone asks for money, lodge a complaint and the concerned official will be suspended," the chief minister said, as per the PTI.

Will upgrade Jarange's security if needed, says govt after claims about drone surveillance

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday said that the government will seek a report from the Jalna Police regarding claims that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's village was under drone surveillance, reported the PTI.

If needed, the activist's security will be upgraded, the minister said in the assembly while responding to the concerns raised by the Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar alleged that Jarange's Antarwali Sarati was under drone surveillance and the government must provide security to him.

Raising the issue in the assembly, Waddetiwar claimed that the activist's life may be in danger.

Antarwali Sarati has become the epicentre for protests for reservations for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

"Everyone has a right to protest, and if the village is under drone surveillance, it is not good. Villagers are scared," the Congress leader claimed.

Desai said the government will seek a report from the Jalna superintendent of police and take appropriate action.

"Jarange had been provided armed security earlier. If needed, the security will be upgraded," he said.

Meanwhile, villagers in Antarwali Sarati claimed to have seen a drone camera flying over the house of the village sarpanch, Kaushalyabai Tarakh, where Jarange is residing.

According to villagers, this was the second spotting in less than a week.

A video has surfaced on social media, which shows Jarange pointing at the drone.

"I have seen the drone myself. Some individuals are playing an evil trick to intimidate us, but we are not afraid. These tactics will not deter us from our struggle," Jarange says in the video.

Jarange, who suspended his indefinite fast last month, has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and also seeking a law to identify Kunbis as Marathas.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and the activist has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

(with PTI inputs)