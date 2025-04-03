The incident took place on Wednesday at Belavali in Badlapur area of the Thane district, a official said, adding the reason behind the murder was not yet known

An official on Thursday said that the police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 64-year-old father in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Belavali in Badlapur area of the Thane district, he said, adding the reason behind the murder was not yet known.

The victim, Anant Karale, and his son Ganesh Karale (34) used to run a biryani outlet in Belavali, reported PTI.

On Wednesday morning, both of them arrived at the shop. After some time, the accused allegedly slit his father's throat with a sharp knife and killed him, the official said, reported PTI.

Some persons from the neighbourhood alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital, reported PTI.

The accused was arrested and booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added.

Woman kills mother-in-law after fight in Maharashtra's Jalna; held from Parbhani

In another case, a 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law at their house in Maharashtra's Jalna district following an argument and then fled after being unable to dispose of the body, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police arrested the accused woman, Pratiksha Shingare, from neighbouring Parbhani city on Wednesday, they said, reported PTI.

The accused got married six months back to Akash Shingare, who works at a private company in Latur, Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany told reporters on Wednesday.

The accused woman resided with her mother-in-law Savita Shingare (45) at a rented house in Jalna's Priyadarshni colony, reported PTI.

The two women had an argument on Tuesday night during which the accused allegedly banged her mother-in-law's head against a wall and later attacked her with a kitchen knife following which the latter died, police sub-inspector Rajendra Wagh said.

The accused then placed the body in a bag in an attempt to dispose it. But due to the weight, she was unable to move it and fled the house at around 6 am on Wednesday. She subsequently boarded a train to her native Parbhani city, the official said, reported PTI.

The house owner later found the body in the bag and alerted local police.

The police subsequently launched a search for the accused and arrested her from Parbhani, Wagh said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the victim died due to head injuries, the official said, adding further probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)