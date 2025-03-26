A 36-year-old man has been booked for allegedly attempting to murder three of his relatives in Thane's Bhiwandi area over a property dispute. The victims, including a 19-year-old, his sister, and their mother, sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a grinding stone. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Man booked for attempting to murder three relatives over property dispute in Thane x 00:00

A case has been registered against a 36-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder three of his relatives over an ongoing property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI reports, the shocking incident took place on March 23 in Bhiwandi, where the accused allegedly launched a violent attack on a 19-year-old man, his sister, and their mother. The official from Shanti Nagar police station stated that the suspect used a grinding stone as a weapon to assault the victims within their home.

The three victims sustained severe injuries to their faces and heads and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, AS PER PTI. Medical officials have not disclosed further details about their condition, but sources indicate that they remain under close observation.

Following a formal complaint lodged by one of the injured individuals, the police registered an FIR against the accused on Monday. AS PER PTI, the case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 118(1), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace).

In a separate but equally shocking case of 2024 a 33-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his uncle and aunt in Mumbai's Bandra area following a heated argument over property. The accused, identified as Habibur and Sana Khan, reportedly assaulted their nephew, Kamran Fayaz Khan, with a bamboo stick, leading to his death.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused and the victim lived together in a joint family and had frequent disputes regarding a piece of property in Bandra West, near Gaiety Galaxy Theatre.

The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem, and police gathered statements from family members and neighbours to establish the full sequence of events.

Locals immediately informed the police, who rushed to the scene and arrested the accused. Senior Inspector Sachin Rane of Bandra police station confirmed the arrests, stating, "The couple is currently in police custody. The deceased was employed at a paan shop nearby. We have launched a detailed investigation into the case."

(With inputs from PTI)