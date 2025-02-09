Breaking News
Updated on: 09 February,2025 01:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai

A sessions court in Thane sentenced a 28-year-old labourer to three years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rob a man and damaging his property in 2017. The court emphasised his history as a habitual offender and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500.

Representational Pic

A sessions court in Thane has sentenced a 28-year-old labourer to three years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rob a man and damaging his property in 2017. According to PTI, the accused, Afjal Ahmad Shamim Ahmad Khan, was convicted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his involvement in the crime.


The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete on February 5. In the order, the judge emphasised that Khan was a habitual offender, stating that the punishment should reflect the gravity of his actions. The court's decision was made available to the public on Sunday.


As per PTI reports, the incident took place on September 22, 2017, on a service road near Dosti Building in Manpada, Thane. Khan, a Mathadi (headload) worker, along with another accused, attempted to rob a man and also caused damage to his car.


While Khan’s co-accused, Ashish Bakelal Gupta, was convicted in February 2022, Khan had managed to abscond during the trial. However, he was later apprehended and brought before the court to face justice.

The court found Khan guilty under IPC Section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and Section 427 (mischief causing damage). During the proceedings, Khan sought leniency, citing his prolonged period in custody and the lack of any further criminal activity since the incident.

However, the prosecution strongly opposed his plea for a reduced sentence, arguing that Khan had a criminal history and was a habitual offender.

The prosecution urged the court to impose the maximum sentence to ensure justice was served.

Taking into account the prosecution’s argument and Khan’s criminal background, the court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

In addition to the prison term, Khan was also ordered to pay a fine of ₹2,500.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

