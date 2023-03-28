Breaking News
Thane: Man sentenced to five years RI for kidnapping, manhandling policeman

Updated on: 28 March,2023 06:04 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Additional public prosecutor E D Dhamal informed the court that the victim, a police naik attached to the Thane city police, was on patrolling duty on the night of July 5, 2017, when he spotted a car moving suspiciously in Bhayanderpada

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and manhandling a policeman.


Additional sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra on Monday found the accused Ali Rajak Pathan guilty of charges under sections 353 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.



A fine of Rs 1,500 was also imposed on the accused.


Additional public prosecutor E D Dhamal informed the court that the victim, a police naik attached to the Thane city police, was on patrolling duty on the night of July 5, 2017, when he spotted a car moving suspiciously in Bhayanderpada.

While he was checking and questioning the occupants of the car, the policeman was pulled in by the accused persons, who drove towards Gaimukh and manhandled him.

There was a scuffle between the victim and the three accused, following which the vehicle rammed into a tree and the trio managed to escape.

Two of the accused persons involved in the crime who were arrested escaped and are absconding, it was stated. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

