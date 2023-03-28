Maharashtra: Seven booked for cheating job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Thane

As per a complaint, the accused persons, four of them women, had allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 6.85 lakh from the family of two men who were seeking employment in the Railways between June and August 2022

An offence has been registered against seven persons for allegedly cheating two job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

As per a complaint, the accused persons, four of them women, had allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 6.85 lakh from the family of two men who were seeking employment in the Railways between June and August 2022, an official said.

The accused provided fake joining letters and other documents, he said.

A case under sections 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

