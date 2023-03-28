Breaking News
Maharashtra: Seven booked for cheating job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Thane

Updated on: 28 March,2023 04:03 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

As per a complaint, the accused persons, four of them women, had allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 6.85 lakh from the family of two men who were seeking employment in the Railways between June and August 2022

Representative Image


An offence has been registered against seven persons for allegedly cheating two job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.


As per a complaint, the accused persons, four of them women, had allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 6.85 lakh from the family of two men who were seeking employment in the Railways between June and August 2022, an official said.



The accused provided fake joining letters and other documents, he said.

A case under sections 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

